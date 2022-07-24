Laszlo Kovacs married Mili Asalde in a private ceremony held on Saturday, July 23. However, what has attracted attention in recent days is that the actor did not invite his companions from “Al fondo hay lugar”, with the exception of Magdyel Ugaz and Gustavo Bueno, who will be the only ones from the cast that will accompany him in this celebration. .

For this reason, the popular “Tito” explained his reasons for only including them in this ceremony.

What did Laszlo Kovacs say?

“Both Gustavo and Magdyel are among the people we have met the most, beyond the series (AFHS). We even had movie meetings at Gustavo’s house and, even though the series ended, we never lost contact. Even when she formalized my relationship with Mili, I made an appointment to introduce her to them. For me, they are very important people in my life and I took that formality and that little time for them to share my joy and get to know it. We had a nice lunch and I introduced her, “she said in an interview with Infobae.

Laszlo Kovacs assures that his “AFHS” colleagues have not suffered

Likewise, Laszlo Kovacs mentioned that his companions in the series know of the close friendship he maintains with Magdyel Ugaz and Gustavo Bueno.

“This is a friendship of many years. We three (Magdyel, Gustavo and I) have always been very close. This is not something that surprises anyone from the cast of “Al fondo hay lugar”, on the contrary, they understand perfectly. It is a very small wedding with the closest people, ”he explained.

Laszlo Kovacs and his girlfriend Mili Asalde Photo: Capture/America TV

Magdyel Ugaz excited for the wedding of Laszlo Kovacs

Magdyel Ugaz was very excited about the marriage of Laszlo Kovacs. As you remember, the popular ‘Teresita’ and ‘Tito’ were a couple before appearing in “Al fondo hay lugar”; However, despite the fact that their romance did not prosper, they maintain a beautiful friendship.

For this reason, the actress did not hesitate to send him her best wishes and ensure that she hopes he will be very happy in this new stage of his life: “Laszlo is a friend that I love very much, I consider him my family (…) And it excites me know that you are happy. She is a woman who loves him very much, I feel like they are a team together.”

How did Laszlo Kovacs fall in love with Mili Asalde?

The actor who plays ‘Tito’ in “In the background there is a place” revealed that he spent the two years of the pandemic with his dog in the jungle. It was at that time that the romantic connection with Mili Asalde was born, since they talked every night for long hours.

“I have known Mili for many years and we always had a beautiful friendship, we were always very honest and transparent with each other. During the pandemic, I lived in the jungle for two years alone with my dog ​​and in that loneliness is where many things were rethought in my life, ”she said at first.

Laszlo Kovacs’ girlfriend is from Chiclayo and her name is Mili Asalde. Photo Laszlo Kovacs/Instagram

Who is Mili Asalde?

The relationship of Laszlo Kovacs and Mili Asalde stayed out of the public eye for a long time. Both decided to protect many details about their romance, so there is not much information about the origin of the actor’s future wife.

However, it is known that it is native to northern Peru. She was born in Chiclayo and is a lover of the beach, the sea and yoga.

Laszlo Kovacs surprised his followers with his commitment after keeping his love relationship private. Photo: Laszlo Kovacs/Instagram.

Laszlo Kovacs to Mili Asalde: “Nothing will change my love for you”

On July 22, hours before his wedding, Laszlo Kovacs posted a romantic video on Instagram with the best moments with his girlfriend and future wife, Mili Asalde. To musicalize the clip, the “Maricucha” actor used the song “Nothing will change my love for you” in the voice of Argentine Sergio Denis.

What did Mili Asalde say about her wedding with Laszlo Kovacs?

Like Laszlo Kovacs, Mili Asalde shared the video of her partner, and in the description she wrote: “I couldn’t be more excited and grateful that you are in my life.”

Similarly, in the comments the couple dedicated affectionate words. “Came the day! I love you, my life,” the “AFHS” actor wrote. “With all my heart,” replied his fiancée.

22.7.2022 | Post by Mili Asalde with comments by Laszlo Kovacs. Photo: capture Mili Asalde/Instagram

The first images of the wedding of Laszlo Kovacs and Mili Asalde

Actress Magdyel Ugaz shared on Instagram a short video of the wedding of Laszlo Kovacs and Mili Asalde, which took place on Saturday, July 23.

“Look at Laszlo Kovacs all in love, he is tempered” commented the popular ‘Teresita’ from “In the background there is room”.

Andrea Kovacs shared pictures of Laszlo Kovacs’ wedding

Laszlo Kovacs’ sister, Andrea Kovacs, shared pictures of the “AFHS” actor’s wedding on her Instagram account.