Barcelona beats Real Madrid in a friendly match

With a solitary goal from the Brazilian Raphinha, Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 this Saturday in a friendly held in the American city of Las Vegas (Nevada) in which the Pole Robert Lewandowski made his debut.

Taking advantage of a flagrant mistake by Eder Militao, Raphinha scored the winning goal in the 27th minute with a left-footed shot from outside the area directly into Courtois’s top corner.



Xavi Hernández lined up Lewandowski, his star signing, who looked for the goal with intensity in the 45 minutes he was on the pitch.

Madrid, who played their first pre-season game, exhibited a great lack of shooting and offensive gunpowder in the absence of their scorer, Karim Benzema.

