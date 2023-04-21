Friday, April 21, 2023, 01:34



Pedro Acosta, Moto3 world champion and who occupies the second place in the Moto2 World Championship, after the Italian Tony Arbolino, said yesterday that in his career in motorcycling he goes “with perseverance, being every day at the foot of the canyon and pushing year after year.” Likewise, in reference to his jump to MotoGP, he added that he awaits it “without haste”, and that “to be a champion it is more important not to make mistakes than to win ten races and crash in the other ten”.

Acosta made these statements at the Víctor Villegas congress center, at the ‘Meeting with elite athletes from the Region of Murcia’, which featured the pilot from Mazarrón, who will be 19 years old on May 25. Despite his youth, he assured that this course is showing itself to be much more mature. “Last year I messed up a lot and I have to learn to be a better driver. I’m in that progression. I have changed my head, before I thought that I plugged in or turned off and now I think about being more effective. On the bike you have to think a little and have things clear knowing how to choose the moment to risk it or take a step back ».

Referring to his landing in the top category, MotoGP, he indicated that “in a while the bell may ring with that, but the most important thing is to push year after year and for people to see you ride.”

«Infrastructures are needed; It is important to say that the pilots of the land train at home »

The next World Grand Prix will be at the end of this month in the Cadiz town of Jerez de la Frontera. «We will return home after two grand prix abroad, three also counting the one in Portugal, and why not give the fans a good race. Since you are not at home anywhere and also while in other places there are no real fans and the stands look empty, in Jerez they are always full and that gives the riders here a plus », he said.

Flight of young promises



Taking advantage of the presence at the event of Fran Sánchez, General Director of Sports, Acosta said that “the promises of this sport will leave and that does not matter, but what is convenient is that they stay here and for that infrastructure is needed. It is important to say that the riders of the land train at home and it is the next step that Murcian motorcycling needs after having already taken some.

The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, also attended, who threw flowers at the man from Mazarrón, who he said is “an example for everyone in our land, and especially for the youngest”.

The president gave Acosta a flag of the Region of Murcia, «so you can celebrate your victories, starting with the next test in Jerez. I hope this flag wears out very soon due to the use you are going to give it, because that will be synonymous with many victories that we will be able to celebrate with you,” López Miras told Acosta.