Former US President Trump called on the world community to get rid of nuclear weapons

Former US President Donald Trump called on the world community to get rid of nuclear weapons instead of discussing the problem of global warming. He stated this during an online speech on the YouTube channel Full Send Podcast.

“They talk about global warming. This is stupid and we need to get rid of nuclear weapons,” the politician said. According to him, one of the tasks that he would be ready to deal with is the “denuclearization of everything,” as the world needs to get rid of nuclear weapons.

The former American leader believes that Russia and China would agree to his proposal. “I talked about it with [президентом России Владимиром] Putin and he liked the idea,” he said.

Earlier, Trump said that the administration of US President Joe Biden is guilty of a possible escalation that could follow the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus.