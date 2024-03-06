Important update on the case of the double murder committed last summer by the 21-year-old Dutchman Sacha Chang in Montaldo di Mondovì, in the Cuneo area. The boy, who killed his father and a family friend and then fled into the nearby woods, disappearing for two days, will not remain in prison. What did the judge for the preliminary investigations of the Court of Cuneo decide.

It was the August 16, 2023 when the tranquility of Montaldo di Mondovì, a small town located in the province of Cuneo, in Piedmont, was shattered by a terrible crime committed in a local villa. Lambertus Ter Horsta 60-year-old Dutch doctor, who had bought that house in Italy for the holidays, was stabbed to death together with a compatriot friend of his who was hosting the 65-year-old in those days Haring Chain Fa Chang.

The latter's son, 21-year-old Sacha Chang, committed the double crime, and immediately afterwards he disappeared into the woods of Val Corsaglia, where he was tracked down and stopped after two days of intense searches by the Carabinieri and a group of expert hunters in the area.

Since then the boy has been locked up in Le Vallette prison in Turin, from which however it will soon emerge. This is what the judge for preliminary investigations of the Court of Cuneo decided, after assessing that Chang had acted that day without the ability to understand or want. And therefore he cannot be subjected to a trial. The proceeding, therefore, will end with no place to proceed.

A transfer was therefore arranged for the 21-year-old in a rems, a health facility for offenders of socially dangerous crimes and those suffering from serious psychiatric pathologies. The move, however, should not happen quickly, as the aforementioned centers in Piedmont are currently full.