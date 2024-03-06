Stellar Blade, Shift Up!'s PS5 exclusive, will be available in April 2024. One of the game's strengths is certainly the protagonist, explicitly designed by the team to be very attractive. Players will also be able to customize his appearance, with costumes and accessories. At launch there will be 30, all included in the game and without microtransactions, as we had already reported. Now, however, we find out that after the launch others may arrive.

Speaking with Game Informer, in fact, director Hyung-Tae Kim suggested that More costumes will be added after the releasebut did not explain exactly what the team's plans are.

In other words, it is possible that these new costumes will be introduced completely free of charge, or that they are paid. Since these are aesthetic contents introduced after the launch, it is not impossible that an outlay will be required. We also assume that if such costumes prove to be visually interesting, many players may decide to invest in them to create their own favorite Eve and continue playing the adventure.

However, it is not specified as soon as after publication of Stellar Blade these costumes will be published and how many there will be.