Marciello’s dig

Among champions, we understand each other. In recent days Max Verstappen had harshly attacked Formula 1’s choice to race on a street circuit built on the famous Las Vegas Strip. The Dutch had not retreated behind diplomacy, calling the event “99% show and 1% sport” and declaring that he felt “a clown” during the opening ceremony of the event organized by the Circus. The first free practice session, interrupted after 12 minutes and subsequently canceled due to a poorly secured manhole cover which substantially smashed Carlos Sainz’s SF-23, however seems to have proved Hasselt’s #1 right. But Verstappen was not the only one to publicly express annoyance at this drift in F1.

On Twitter/X in fact he also wanted to comment on what happened Raffaele MarcielloItalian-Swiss driver from Mercedes and multiple champion in the GT world, who this weekend in Macau will end his adventure with the Stuttgart company by competing in the2023 edition of the FIA ​​GT World Cupwhich had already triumphed in the 2019 edition.

Verstappen expresses his ‘like’

On the popular social network Marciello wanted to ‘advertise’ the weekend of the category in which he runsinviting viewers disappointed by F1 to tune in to qualifying in Macau: “F1 fans don’t be sad… you can watch our qualifying in an hour here in Macau! It is much better“, the tweet written by the 28 year old from Zurich. In these qualifying sessions Marciello also scored the best timeguaranteeing a pole position in the ‘quali-race’ which will then determine the actual starting grid.

A message that received theappreciation from Verstappen himself, who left a ‘like’ for his Swiss colleague. It is no mystery that the reigning world champion is very passionate about GT racing, so much so that he has in mind the idea of ​​setting up his own team in the coming years to give young talents their debut in the category. Certainly not a good commercial for Formula 1, which risks come away with broken bones from this weekend of motorsportthus giving reason to the criticisms brought by the driver who is now the point of reference in the category.