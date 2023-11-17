Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 17/11/2023 – 7:12

Maduro called a referendum on annexing a region that covers most of the neighboring country. For experts, the initiative aims to take the focus away from the Venezuelan opposition primaries and give the government a blank check. The historic territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo region has taken a new turn in recent weeks. Although the conflict has been unresolved for more than a century, two recent facts point to the worsening of tensions.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced in October that a non-binding referendum would be held to decide on the annexation of this area, which represents 74% of Guyana’s territory. The appointment was scheduled for December 3rd.

Guyana then requested a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has been examining the case since 2020, and asked the court to order Venezuela to cancel the referendum. The decision has not yet been made.

“We are at a peak of unprecedented diplomatic tensions in the history of the territorial conflict between the two countries,” Rocio San Miguel, president of the Venezuelan NGO Social Watch, tells DW.

Questionable referendum

Maduro announced the call for the referendum on October 23, and for some experts the choice of date indicated that it was a reaction to the result of the Venezuelan opposition primaries. A day earlier, more than 2.5 million voters had chosen María Corina Machado – who remains ineligible – to run against Maduro in the 2024 presidential elections.

“Why bring up an issue that summons the most fervent spirit of Venezuelans after this electoral result? Without a doubt, to instrumentalize it as an element that will divert attention from the profound political impact [das primárias],” says San Miguel.

Analysts also questioned the wording of the consultation’s five questions and even their constitutionality, as well as possible repercussions on public international law.

The questions are “perverse in their conception”, and some, like the third, “aim to abandon the process before the International Court of Justice, which will be a historic mistake for Venezuela”, says San Miguel. The fourth and fifth are “a blank check” that could worsen the conflict, including military consequences,” he adds.

This opinion is shared by Yoel Lugo, political scientist at Rafael Urdaneta University (URU) in Maracaibo. “Maduro’s government aims to obtain a blank check so that it can consider various options, including military options, and thus extend its mandate and postpone the 2024 presidential election through a possible ‘state of emergency’,” he says.

For Jesús Castillo Molleda, political scientist and director of the analysis company Polianalitica, the referendum has one more consequence: calling into question the opposition’s public opinion. “It’s one thing to be against the government, it’s another to be against the defense of a territory that Venezuelans historically say belongs to Venezuela,” he tells DW, adding that next December 3rd will serve as a way for the national government to calibrate its structures. policies.

Historical dispute

Essequibo, known as Guyana Essequiba in Venezuela, is a territory rich in fauna, flora and minerals and has an area of ​​around 160 thousand square kilometers, west of the river of the same name, representing around two thirds of Guyana.

In the 19th century, when Guyana was still a British colony, it delimited its territory east of the river, but gradually expanded westward, which was already part of the Captaincy General of Venezuela. A dispute in 1841 “makes it clear that the British authorities already recognized the river border of the Esequibo River,” says Lugo.

The discovery of gold deposits and the so-called Schomburgk Line, which pushed the border of British Guiana to the west, annexing the current disputed territory, motivated the creation of an arbitration court in Paris to decide on the matter. The sentence, issued in 1899, “removed all of Esequibo from Venezuela,” says Jorge Morán, political scientist at Rafael Belloso Chacín University. Venezuela, however, considered this decision “invalid and fraudulent”, adds Morán, citing signs of inaccuracy and bias on the part of the arbitrators.

The 1966 Geneva Agreement – ​​which Venezuela currently defends – sought a viable and effective political solution to the conflict, while at the same time admitting the existence of the dispute over the 1899 arbitration award. But negotiations dragged on without results and, After exhausting all procedures, the UN referred the case to the ICJ, also at the insistence of Guyana itself. In 2020, the court agreed to examine the case, but Venezuela does not recognize its legitimacy to do so.

With the referendum on December 3, Venezuela would seek internal consensus on the historic rejection of the 1899 arbitration award, ratify support for the Geneva Agreement and once again refuse the legitimacy of the ICJ to decide on the case.

Oil reserves

The conflict was exacerbated by the discoveries, starting in 2015, of immense oil reserves off the coast of Guyana, which attracted large international consortiums, with the American ExxonMobil being the most present oil company in the region.

Today Guyana has an estimated reserve of 11 billion barrels, which is equivalent to around 75% of Brazil’s oil reserves. This is bringing a lot of money to the country and accelerating its growth, and has caught the attention of Maduro – who claims that the maritime zone in front of the Essequibo is, in fact, Venezuela’s.

“I think Guyana took advantage of the lack of interest and irresponsibility of the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, especially the first, who in practice abandoned the claim to Essequibo,” says Morán.

Since 2020, Venezuela has participated in two ICJ hearings, but maintained that the court does not have jurisdiction over the matter and focused on the Geneva Agreement.

Peaceful resolution?

In San Miguel’s assessment, Venezuela should use the ICJ as a means of resolving the dispute, rather than distancing itself from it, and seeking a solution based on the rules of international law.

This would be important, he says, “to request that the granting of resources for the exploitation of natural resources in the territory of Essequibo cease” and, at the same time, “to put an end to the presence of Guyanese military troops in the claimed territory”.

For Lugo, “no unilateral decision will be beneficial for the more than 125 thousand inhabitants of the Essequibo territory or for the more than 30 million Venezuelans who yearn to see the historic and legitimately Venezuelan territory annexed to their map”.