



Continue surprising within national football the situation of a goalkeeper who last season 23-24 performed at a high level, as was Alvaro Valles. The La Rinconada goalkeeper and Betis youth player, He did not renew with Las Palmas and, since it advanced in personal terms an agreement with the team that raised him to return now for his first team, this season 24-25 He’s having a great time in the stands, without playing a single minute in an official party, after the promise of the Gran Canaria president, Miguel Ángel Ramírez.

Thus, during the match between Las Palmas and the real Madrid played this Sunday afternoon at the Santiago Bernabéu, the sports director of the Gran Canaria team, Luis Helgueradue to the matter and the possibility that Betis would advance his signing after the Rui Silva’s departure to Sporting de Portugal. The leader answered that “yes, they have called us to find out how Álvaro Valles is, but Betis not really. They haven’t even called us and I understand that they won’t sign him, because otherwise they would have contacted us a year ago. We are calm. It is a somewhat complex situation. Today he is not playing, those who are are doing well. I don’t control the situation of the other teams, I control ours and To date, Betis has not contacted us. Yes, other teams and we are talking to them,” he slipped.

It must be remembered that the Betis and Alvaro Valles they have a commitment in personal terms so that the corner goalkeeper joins as free agentsince his contract with Las Palmas ends at the end of this 24-25 season, starting next July.

Previously, during the last summer market prior to the current championship, the green and white team negotiated with Las Palmas for a transfer, but the Gran Canaria team’s demands were too high for Betic’s interests and the operation did not materialize.