Governor of the Lipetsk region Artamonov announced an air threat

An air danger regime has been introduced in the Lipetsk region. The governor of the region, Igor Artamonov, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

According to the governor, all forces and means have been put on high alert. He also called on people to remain calm and not to panic, and to follow information about the operational situation in the official channels of the government and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as on television.

On April 6, Russian air defense forces on duty shot down 10 Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) projectiles over the Belgorod region.