The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has asked to travel with caution by possible effects due to snow accumulation on A-2 highways and on the A-1 and on the AP-6 highway. In addition, it has reported that there are a total of 41 affected roads throughout Spain by the snowstorm. In concrete, the DGT has notified that they are passable but with caution the A-2 in the town of Alcolea del Pinar (Guadalajara) and in the municipality of Medinaceli (Soria); the A-1 between El Molar and Somosierra (Madrid); and the AP-6 in Madrid between La Mata and Gudillos (Segovia). This three are roads of the main road network of the state that are affected by the snow, to which another 39 affected roads are added to a different degree. Related noticia standard not the Aemet warns of torrential rains in some communities of Spain: up to 140 liters in these areas María Albert will be a week marked by the intense periods, They will force to activate notices in some provinces of ña Peninsularmadriden Madrid is open to traffic but with caution the N-6 at the height of the jarosa, the M-604 in Rascafría, the M-505 in the blacksmith and the M-601 in Navacerrada. On the other hand, the use of chains in the M-130 (La Puebla), in the M-137 (La Hiruela), the M-139 (El Cardoso), the M-637 (Navafría), the M-533 (El Alcor and Zarzalejo), as well as in the M-611 (the Morcuera) and the M-629 (cane). Traffic the A-4025 at the height of Güéjar Sierre. In Asturias it is passable but with caution the N-630, in Pajares. In León the same thing happens with the N-630 at the height of Villamanín. The province of Teruel is closed to the snow by the snow the TE-68 in Guadalaviar, the use of chains to circulate through the TE-V-9032 in Valle Cabriel, and are transitable but with caution the A-2514 (Fonfría), the A-2513 (Cutanda) and the A-2511 (Burbáguena) .ávilaen The province of Ávila is prohibited to pass the trucks in the AV-913 as it passes through Serranillos and in the N-502 at the height of El Pico. On the other hand, the N-403 is passable but with caution in the baroraco.Salamancaen Salamanca the SA-203 is impassable in Cabaco, while in Segovia the circulation of trucks in the SG-615 is prohibited at the height of preserves, while it is kept open to traffic but with caution the N-6 in gudillos. The N-234 in Arganza and traffic is allowed but with caution in the CL-116 in Burgo de Osma. The same happens in the N-111 in the municipality of La Rioja de Piqueiras, while in Navarra the NA-2011 and the NA-2012, at the height of Otsagabia, are closed.

