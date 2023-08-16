“I don’t really know what I’m getting myself into, so before I do false advertising let me clarify a few things: I am 67 years old, I have Parkinson’s disease, obsessive-compulsive disorder [TOC] and, at the moment, a controlled alcoholism”, begins by saying the Danish filmmaker, Lars von Trier (67 years old, Lundtofte) in a video that he has uploaded to his social networks with which he announces that he is looking for a girlfriend or a muse. Long story short, hopefully I have a couple of decent movies left to make…so this is all meant to be like an old-school dating ad, where me, knowing very little about social media, looking for a girlfriend. bar muse”. movie director like dance in the dark (2000) or Melancholia (2011) later insists that “on a good day and with the right company”, it can be a charming companion. Next, she leaves an email address ([email protected]) where interested parties can send their requests. And he also appreciates the “infinite patience” of his followers.

Von Trier announced a year ago that he had Parkinson’s disease. He made it public through a statement from his production company, Zentropa, created together with Peter Aalbæk Jensen four decades ago: “He is encouraged and receiving treatment,” the ad explained. Some time later, the director himself tried to reassure his fans: “I tremble a little, I have to get used to it. But I’m much better than when we filmed. I’m afraid that at some point you’re going to have to suffer another film of mine”.

There have been few appearances that the director has made since then, and many of them, through videoconference. In the video that he has uploaded to Instagram, an obvious physical change is observed: the father of cinema Dogma he appears much thinner and with slight tremors, one of the classic motor signs of the degenerative disease he suffers from.

Equal parts admired and controversial, in the mid-nineties of the last century Lars von Trier launched the manifesto of the cinematographic movement Dogma and with it he called for auteur cinema and aroused international interest in the filmography of northern Europe. But the truth is that by then he had already managed to capture the attention of the juries at international festivals such as Cannes, where he made his debut in 1984 and where he has periodically presented all of his films, until the festival itself declared him a person. non grata. It was during the promotion of his movie Melancholia, starring Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg, when the Dane said: “I understand Hitler” and was expelled from the festival. He would not return until 2018.

As for whether the advertisement for a partner is real or fictitious, the truth is that with von Trier you can never be certain: “You never fully know if he is taking something seriously or just looking to laugh about it. Difficult to understand, for example, where your announced project to expose diamonds inspired by each of his films. Or to what extent he was joking when he defined himself as the best filmmaker in the world ”, Tommaso Koch wrote in this same medium after the premiere of the miniseries The Kingdom: Exoduscontinuation of his cult series The kingdom. In any case, everything he says in the video is true: he himself has spoken on several occasions about his addiction to alcohol, his frequent anxiety and his obsessive behavior, as well as his fleeting admission to a psychiatric hospital. .

Whoever wants to find out if he’s really looking for a partner, and maybe have a date, can always send him a e-mail.