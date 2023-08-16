Starfield has entered the phase gold and Bethesda took the opportunity to announce the date of preload on Xbox and PC: it will be possible to start downloading the game on the Microsoft console starting tomorrow, August 17, while Steam users will have to wait until August 30.

Considering that the release of Starfield is set for September 6, both dates offer good leeway to make the downloads of the 125 GB required for installation, at least on PC, and be ready to explore the space already on day one, without further waiting.