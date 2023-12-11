An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shook the waters north of Tonga this Monday, a country in the South Pacific inhabited by about 106,000 people, without initially reporting any victims or tsunami warning has been declared.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records seismic activity around the world, located the tremor, which occurred at 7:33 p.m. local time (6:33 GMT), at a depth of 238 kilometers under the seabed.

The shaking was recorded about 158 ​​kilometers west of Neiafu and 274 kilometers north of Nuku'alofa, the capital and most populated city in the country.

Tonga is in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the areas of the planet with the greatest seismic activity and where tremors of different intensities occur almost daily.

At least 189 people died in Tonga and neighboring Samoa in a tsunami caused by two simultaneous earthquakes of magnitude 8 and 8.1 in September 2009.

In January 2022, Tonga suffered a tsunami caused by a violent eruption of an underwater volcano, which left at least three dead, cut off the country for several days, and affected more than 80% of its population.

EFE

