Companies in the sector have invested 34% more in 2023, up to 1,250 million euros and expect to close 2024 with 50,000 million in sales The employers’ association that represents El Corte Inglés, Carrefour and Alcampo denounces the legislative disparity between autonomies and calls for harmonization Anged gives as an example the Madrid Open Market Law, which allows companies to set up in that community without needing additional permits to those they already have in other Autonomous Communities.

Anged