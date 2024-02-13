Larian Studios is about to release the patch 6 Of Baldur's Gate 3scheduled for this week, and it is a huge updatewhich improves numerous aspects of the game and corrects various inconveniences, as well as adding some elements in the constant evolution we are witnessing.
The new update in fact goes far beyond the simple improvement of smooching, as it was presented by Larian on the occasion of the impending Valentine's Day: it is a large update, equal to approximately 21GB of download and which, on PC, requires as much as 150 GB of free space for installation.
Patch 6 also adds Legendary Actions to Honor mode, as well as improving various animations. Among these, some have been added and improved animations with the characters idling in the base camp and also the expected kissing animations, which are now better and more convincing.
Quality of life and various fixes
Among other new features there are some elements of “Quality of life“, such as the possibility of changing a character in the party simply from the dialogue with the new character we want to insert, without having to first dismiss the other one we want to temporarily remove.
Shield Bash and Rebuke of the Mighty have also been reintroduced, which should correct the behavior of passive abilities on saving throws. Furthermore, on the front of the dialogues the new update should give priority to the protagonist as the main interlocutor, avoiding, in most cases, one of the companions taking over the discussion.
Meanwhile, Baldur's Gate 3 is at over 500,000 reviews on Steam, much to the developers' delight.
