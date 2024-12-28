March 2021. Joan Laporta has won the elections to return to the Blaugrana chair but to be sworn in he needs the presentation of a guarantee. This is signed, by the hand of the notary Ariel Sultán, next to the professional office of the Barcelona president on Diagonal. The signing takes place at the limit… at three in the morning. Hours later, Laporta officially returns to command the Barça club. In March 2025 it will be four years of this. And during all this time Barcelona has always walked on the edge of the abyss, among the embers, very close to burning like hell. If Laporta’s first stage was that of the virtuous circle, the second is that of neck-deep water. The Olmo case is the latest example.

If Barça could not register him, he would be free on January 1 and would have the right to compensation. The ridicule would be monumental and Laporta’s board, even if there is no great social protest, with the team exiled in Montjuïc, would be on the ropes. No one is aware that signing a footballer for 60 million and having to give him away a few months later would be embarrassing from all points of view. That is why President Joan Laporta has negotiated urgently the sale of the VIP seats at the future Camp Nou.

The club, officially, still trusts in judicial proceedings, with the lawsuit it filed in a court of first instance. However, behind the scenes he no longer places much hope in this path. The hearing of the case is set for Monday and Barça asks that the required precautionary measures be granted and that Olmo can continue playing as a Barcelona player.

To justify this distressing situation, the club argues that LaLiga changed the interpretation of article 77 of the regulations mid-match, which told it that it could use part of the salary released due to Ter Stegen’s injury to register Olmo and that it now denies this possibility. The commercial court number 10 of Barcelona sided with LaLiga last Friday on this issue and now the club, in its second lawsuit, calls into question the competence of the employers’ delegated commission to register footballers.

LaLiga is closely monitoring this operation, although it does not confirm that it has yet received any documentation.

The truth is that in September Laporta even said that Barça was not yet complying with the 1:1 regulations in the fair play financial because he didn’t want to. Then, with the new Nike contract, vaunted as the best in the world of sports, everything would be fixed. But it hasn’t been enough. And, now, if there is no judicial arnica, tomorrow the club will have to use other solutions. According to Barcelona sources, President Laporta, who traveled to Dubai (United Arab Emirates) on Friday, is in advanced talks with a company from that country and another from Qatar regarding the sale of the 100 million that are expected to be earned from the sale of VIP seats. from Spotify Camp Nou. This Sunday work would continue on it urgently. Anticipate future income to save the present. More levers. As usual. Or present an endorsement from Laporta and some managers. Barça still lacks 60 million to meet the economic parameters stipulated by LaLiga. Of course, if the case arises and if sufficient income is not signed for the VIP seats, the guarantee would no longer be for that amount, but for less money. In this regard Relief He assured that Barça has already sent documentation to LaLiga regarding the sale of the VIP boxes. Employer sources admitted to The Vanguard that they are very attentive to this operation although they did not confirm that Barça has already sent them the papers so that they can review them. Any official announcement by the club would be postponed, in principle, until after Monday’s court hearing.

But the same thing has happened before each transfer window, with Barça suffering until the last minute to register players. Laporta is known for having a reputation for resolving matters even at the last breath, but it is worth remembering that in this service record there is the great stain of Messi’s departure when everything suggested that he would sign his renewal that day. It was not like that, the Argentine was forced to leave and Barcelona fans were left orphaned of their idol.

With the levers came footballers like Lewandowski and Koundé. But the French defender missed the first two days of the League in the summer of 2022 because Barça could not register him. Just before the window for that market closed, Laporta and treasurer Ferran Olivé presented a guarantee of 11 million and allowed Koundé to debut. A year later, another guarantee had to be presented to obtain the participation of João Cancelo and João Félix. And this same summer, Olmo himself missed the first two games of the championship because Barcelona could not register him.

Always on the limit, Barça also reached that extreme when presenting its accounts. He did it on the last day of last October, amid disagreements with the auditing company, on behalf of Barça Vision. And now, about Dani Olmo. As the hours pass, what they insist on to the playmaker is the following: “We will fix it no matter what.”