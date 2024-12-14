Espanyol goes through a roller coaster in which each victory serves to exacerbate its emotions and each defeat plunges it into a deep depression. Manolo González, blue and white coach, considers that this pessimism is inherited from previous seasons. But beyond the sensations, subject to the results, the statistics reflect that the team has also collaborated in the current numbers with a worrying pattern of play. After 16 days (Espanyol has a postponed match against Valencia), the blue and white team has the lowest percentage of possession, is the second team that concedes the most goals and is in the bottom zone in terms of shots taken and suffered, according to data of Opta. Figures that indicate that there is great room for improvement in football to achieve the objectives.

If the cold data is analyzed, which does not always match the sensations, it is striking that only Barça enjoys more effectiveness than Espanyol when their shots go on goal. A very positive fact that has supported the team at home, since 41% of González’s shots that go between the sticks end in a goal. However, this data becomes a bubble when it is observed that Espanyol is the team that shoots the least on goal in the entire League (32), along with Valladolid. The moment that effectiveness returns to average, the number of goals could be reduced.

Espanyol is a team that attacks little, but with great effectiveness, that defends a lot in its own field, but that concedes less than expected

Therefore, the parakeet team needs to reach the opposing goal more frequently. But, at the moment, they are the team with the least possession in the championship, with 39.7%, almost four points below Valladolid (43%). In addition, it is the team that attempts the fewest passes (5,510), no one shoots less on goal (32) and is 18th in total shots (142).

When it comes to defense, Espanyol is a team that lives too much in its own area. In fact, he is last in recoveries in the offensive phase (20) and first in successful tackles in the defensive phase (165). In addition, they are the second team that has conceded the most goals (28) and the second team that has received the most shots on goal (84). On the other hand, he concedes less than he should and only 31% of the shots between the sticks end in a goal.

Joan García stops seven out of every ten shots (70.1% effectiveness), above Iñaki Peña (70%)

Special mention deserves the work of Joan García, the goalkeeper who is shot at the most (87 shots) and the one who has made the most saves in the entire league (58). Furthermore, he stops seven out of every ten shots (70.1% effectiveness), above Iñaki Peña (70%) and close to Thibaut Courtois (73.5%).

These very clarifying data serve to understand that Espanyol is a team that attacks little, but with great effectiveness, that defends a lot in its own field, but that concedes less than expected. Everything together shows a trend that could be very damaging in the long term if the team does not begin to have more prominence.

“We have to win to achieve consistency, so that the players are calmer and that allows them to play with more confidence.”

Manolo GonzalezEspanyol coach





Manolo González’s recipe to improve the team’s situation, starting against Osasuna, is to “become strong at home”, where the statistics are much more favorable, in fact 11 of the 15 goals in favor of Espanyol have come in the RCDE Stadium, where he has also only received 10 goals. Away from home the balance is 4-18. The coach understands that numbers have too much influence on the mood of his players, which is why he wants to “win to achieve consistency, so that the players are calmer and that allows them to play with more confidence,” he claimed at a press conference.

If winning in Cornellà is the totem on which permanence must pivot, the fans will be a key factor. “For us, playing at home is good. Our people are going to push us. They were key in the promotion. This year they will be key in keeping the team alive. Here the team has shown its face and has achieved the right pace. We have to look for the rival goal and the greatest number of arrivals possible,” he wished.