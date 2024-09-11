Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Lapland | Hectares of terrain on fire, with helicopters and the army helping to put it out

September 11, 2024
in World Europe
September 11, 2024
According to the fire marshal on duty, firefighters are being sought “all over Lapland”.

In Inari Two large wildfires are being extinguished in Lapland, the rescue service tells STT. About 18 hectares of land is on fire on Sevettijärvi road, while an area of ​​about eight hectares is burning in Kirakkajärvi.

The strong wind hinders the extinguishing work, which is expected to continue for a long time.

There are helicopters fighting the fires, and in addition, the rescue service has requested official help from the Defense Forces. According to the fire marshal on duty, firefighters are being sought “all over Lapland”.

The fire chief added that both wildfires are exceptionally large and their timing is unusually late in the fall.

