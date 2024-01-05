Was a new tranche of court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein has been published. CNN reports that these are 19 documents, around 300 pages, after the hundreds released yesterday. They are part of a civil defamation lawsuit filed in 2015 by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused the American financier and Ghislaine Maxwell.

In this new tranche of documents come back the name of former President Bill Clinton who – reports the New York Post – allegedly “broke into the Vanity Fair editorial office and threatened staff members” to not publish stories about the sex trafficking allegations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. The documents also contain a deposition from a police officer who investigated how Epstein recruited girls to “perform massages” at his home.

Epstein was arrested in the United States in July 2019 on charges of trafficking minors for the purpose of sexual exploitation. He took his own life in prison in August of that same year.