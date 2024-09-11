A young woman is said to have been the victim of a gang rape in Herford in East Westphalia. The public prosecutor’s office is investigating six men and one woman in the case. The crime is said to have taken place on August 24 in a car in a parking lot near a large disco, said a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office in Bielefeld. The alleged victim is an adolescent from Münsterland, but he did not give her exact age. The “Mindener Tageblatt” and the “Westfalen-Blatt” had previously reported that the victim was 18 years old.