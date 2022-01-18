After the comeback victory of the Olimpico against Roma, another success comes for Marco Landucci with 4 goals scored as a substitute for Allegri on the Juventus bench: “It was not easy to play in a stadium with very few people, but we played the right game from the beginning. Juve plays on all fronts and the Coppa Italia is also very important to us. Dybala? He is doing very well, he has been decisive in these last matches, let’s not forget that he got hurt and we lost him for many games. This year we have had out for a long time Paulo, Chiesa and Danilo who returned today. I want to dedicate this victory to Federico: come on, you will come back and you will be stronger than before “.