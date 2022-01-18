Vice-Allegri: “We care a lot about the Italian Cup and in these last matches we are gaining confidence. Now at S. Siro to win”
After the comeback victory of the Olimpico against Roma, another success comes for Marco Landucci with 4 goals scored as a substitute for Allegri on the Juventus bench: “It was not easy to play in a stadium with very few people, but we played the right game from the beginning. Juve plays on all fronts and the Coppa Italia is also very important to us. Dybala? He is doing very well, he has been decisive in these last matches, let’s not forget that he got hurt and we lost him for many games. This year we have had out for a long time Paulo, Chiesa and Danilo who returned today. I want to dedicate this victory to Federico: come on, you will come back and you will be stronger than before “.
GOOD SIGNALS
–
Beyond the defeat in the Super Cup with Inter, due to Alex Sandro’s final mistake, Juventus are showing good things: “The attitude has changed – confirms Landucci – we played many games with the right approach, then winning gives even more confidence. Sunday we have a difficult match against a great team like Milan, but we will go to San Siro to win. “
January 18, 2022
