The omicron variant has quickly become the predominant one in the world and has caused infections of COVID-19 they shoot up In this way, it has reached various personalities from the entertainment world, not only in Peru, but also in a large part of the Latin American continent, as was the case with Adamari López.

The host and actress recently revealed that she was hospitalized due to the symptoms she presented, although the measure was taken for mere prevention. Likewise, the Puerto Rican pointed out that at the beginning she did not care about the discomfort, since she believed that she only had any cold.

Adamari López was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19

“I am feeling much better, it has been several days since the COVID test came out positive. I, as you remember, mistook it for a very bad cold. Taking the necessary precautionary measures and talking with my doctors and my medical team, we made the decision to enter the hospital and treat me because of the symptoms I had,” he began.

Adamari also added that after receiving the necessary care, now he no longer has symptoms, so he is at home waiting for his full recovery. “Today I am home, I feel much better, my chest is not tight, all the congestion I had has been diminishing,” he added.

Adamari López points out that her daughter was the one who infected her

Remembering how his contagion occurred, Adamari Lopez He assured that it was his daughter who brought the virus to his home. The actress announced that the little girl usually goes out to do her homework, so she was the first to contract COVID-19.

“I understand that she was the one who gave me COVID-19, we understand or believe that she may have caught it in some school or extracurricular activities that she does, because she was the first to present symptoms,” he added.