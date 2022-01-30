Landslides in Embu das Artes (SP) and Francisco Morato (SP), which took place at dawn and this morning (30) due to heavy rains, left three dead and at least four injured. In Embu das Artes (SP), a landslide hit a house on Jatobá Street, leaving three people dead, an adult woman and two children. The information is from the Fire Department.

In Francisco Morato (SP), a landslide on São Carlos Street left four people injured, one in a serious condition and three others with injuries, but conscious. All have already been rescued, according to the Fire Department.

According to the corporation, in Várzea Grande Paulista (SP), two landslides were also recorded, but there were no casualties. According to the firefighters, in addition to the landslides, calls were made during the last morning to attend to three floods and 47 tree falls.

The governor of the state, João Doria, will fly over the region of Francisco Morato and Franco da Rocha this afternoon, two of the municipalities most affected by heavy rains in the state.

The Civil Defense of the State keeps active alert of heavy rains, followed by lightning and winds in much of the state, with risk, in vulnerable areas, of landslides, landslides, flooding, floods and occurrences related to lightning and wind.

In case of emergencies, the Civil Defense must be called on 199 or the Fire Department, on 193.

