The 74th edition of the championship will officially start on 20 February 2022 NASCAR, which will turn the engines on with one of the most historic events in the US and international automotive scene: the Daytona 500. Even before this traditional appointment, however, the category will have the opportunity to grant fans the usual exhibition event that opens the year and which this year will take place on February 6. On that date, the Busch Light Clash, a real competition-exhibition that, for the occasion, will be held in a venue deemed unthinkable, until recently, for four-wheel competitions: the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

This real stadium, inaugurated in 1923, has a capacity of almost 80,000 seats, which have made it one of the most emblematic plants in the United States over time. In the latter, in fact, they held up well two editions of the Olympic Games – in 1932 and 1984 – as well as two Super Bowls of American football and other internationally renowned events, such as concerts of the best artists on the music scene. Today, in an attempt to revive a popularity that NASCAR has lost a bit in recent seasons, a track has been incredibly built inside the stadium, which will transform the facility into a sort of racetrack.

After the Kanye West concert, held in December 2021, work began immediately to create the track, with the turf ‘buried’ by 13,700 cubic meters of asphalt. Second Patrick Rogers, vice-president of NASCAR and responsible for building the circuit, the entire project will amount to approximately $ 1 million. The same manager also expressed his first comments in an interview reported by motorsportmagazine.com: “I talked to some riders – he has declared – and I think each of them will want to see their name on the trophy for the inaugural event. If you look at the data, Los Angeles is our largest per capita market, as well as our largest Hispanic fan market. The city reflects the target audience we are looking for, especially young people aged 18 to 34. Therefore, it is imperative to have a large presence of fans for the event “.