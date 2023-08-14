Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/13/2023 – 4:55 pm

The death toll from a landslide in the northwest Chinese city of Xian has risen to 21 and six people are still missing, the city’s emergency management body said on Sunday. The country experiences exceptionally heavy summer rainfall.

State-owned China Central Television (CCTV) earlier reported that Friday’s landslide had left a total of 18 people dead or missing, with two confirmed victims.

A video released by the official Xinhua news agency showed fallen trees and debris piling up along muddy roads in a village, with houses and infrastructure damaged or destroyed.

The landslide destroyed two homes and left 900 homes without power, authorities said in a statement on their WeChat account.

The rain still poses flood risks for low-lying towns including Anshan, where 17,859 people have been evacuated from their homes, according to CCTV.

