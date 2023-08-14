Strana.ua: changes to the law on national minorities in Ukraine will not affect Russians

Deputies of the Servant of the People party submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a draft amendment to the law on national minorities. It is noted that they will not apply to Russians, according to Telegram– channel of the publication “Strana.ua”.

“The Cabinet of Ministers will determine the procedure for recognizing a settlement as one where national minorities “traditionally” live or they make up a “significant part of the population,” the statement said.

The publication clarified that the norms of the bill would not apply to Russians, adding that the rights, freedoms and obligations of national minorities may be limited in the interests of national security, territorial integrity and public order, as well as in order to prevent unrest or criminal activity.

