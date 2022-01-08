OpinionIt should come as no surprise that citizens are turning away from politics, says Annemarie Kruit. On Monday, a cabinet will be on the platform, consisting of parties that do not immediately set a good example for children.











Politicians in The Hague are always amazed at how citizens view politics. They are surprised that citizens vote for very right-wing parties or vote for splinter parties and even parties that do not defend their interests.

I get it; what a shame when ministers and state secretaries of the Rutte IV cabinet stand next to the king on the platform. It is the same parties that resigned because of the allowance affair. As a parent you raise your child to be a virtuous person. The king, who will soon be next to the new cabinet, has three daughters whom he certainly wants to raise to be honorable citizens. Well, that will be a job in a society where everything is recorded and shared via social media. Movies that everyone can find.



If Rutte and De Jong are once ruled out, they will not return as teachers, but preferably a ‘function elsewhere’ Take the video of the outgoing Prime Minister of the VVD house who admits to having lied in the House of Democracy, according to him, according to ‘the best conscience’. You will live in his head where conscientiously allow you to lie. In the picture, a caretaker Minister of Health from the CDA house who says that vaccination is never coerced, and in the meantime sets up a QR society and excludes unvaccinated people.

The incorruptible party chairman of the ChristenUnie says in front of the camera that his party will not be part of Rutte IV. On Monday, people from his party will still be on the platform. And finally the table-dancing party leader of D66 who resigned after a motion of censure after the Afghanistan debacle. Children are not crazy. They see that lying, half-truths, going back on your words and doing bad work will get you far in this country.

Take the final piece that they are in the corona policy where they were no longer allowed to go to school on a Tuesday at the end of the afternoon. They had to stay at home so as not to infect grandmothers and grandfathers with Christmas.

Grandpas and grandmothers who took care of childcare in the intervening week. Raise these children to be responsible citizens who do not lie, who obey rules and have ideals. I hope Rutte IV has enough money for the Ministry of Education because students need teachers who explain what you should not do. If Messrs Rutte and De Jonge are ever exhausted, the advice is not to fall back on their profession as teachers, let’s look for ‘jobs elsewhere’ for them.

Hope is pinned on teachers and the parents so that the future generation will turn out well, some of which will then ever be on the platform. They then stand next to a young queen who was wise and took no state allowance during her gap year.

Annemarie Kruit is a writer.