Couple decides to look after an unknown dog frightened by fireworks, giving up the celebrations for the new year

This story tells of the extraordinary sensitivity shown by a young and affectionate Portuguese couple, who found themselves guaranteeing the safety of a lost puppy. The two boys were on the beach to celebrate the New Year, when they saw a doggie scared by fireworks and they protected and reassured him. But where did that puppy come from.

One of the most heated debates that spreads at least once a year among lovers and owners of four-legged friends, is undoubtedly the one related to fireworks. Thousands of dogs die or are sick from the fright due to the loud noises of the barrels a New Year’s or on village festivals.

Animal rights activists they fight every day to put an end to what they call barbarism. However, in almost all countries of the world they are allowed and nothing can be done.

Today’s affair occurred in Portugal. In a particularly busy area of ​​the city which has become, on New Year’s Eve, the meeting point for all those who wanted to celebrate the new year.

The lieutenant Nícolas Vasconcelos Marques, who was serving on the beach, noticed a couple looking after a small dog. The puppy looked particularly bewildered and frightened.

The couple looks after the unknown dog

Attracted by that scene, the lieutenant himself is approached to them to understand what was happening.

By asking, she learned that that puppy it wasn’t their property, but the kids had seen him scared by the fireworks and they have him protected as much as they could from those loud noises. Those loud bangs that probably had made him flee his home.

There sensitivity of this couple was extraordinary. The two boys stayed next to the puppy for the first 7 hours of the new year. They went with the little furry guy to the station and waited with him, until the cops tracked down the legitimate ones. owners and they gave it back to him.

The lieutenant himself told the story on the web. The post immediately went viral and many did congratulate with those great guys. According to the lieutenant, of all the people who were on that beach, the two of them started the year in the best way of all.