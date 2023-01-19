Looking forward to seeing the future generation of the Lancia Ypsilon with electric motor arrives at the dealership updated version 2023 of the current model. The new Ypsilon offers as standard the wireless charger for smartphones, 7” radio withApple CarPlay And Wireless Android Auto and rear view camera, while from a technical point of view it is offered with FireFly mild-Hybrid 1.0, 3-cylinder, 70 HP hybrid engine And 1.2 69 HP LPG.

Lancia Ypsilon 2023, characteristics

The Lancia Ypsilon 2023 offers some important technological equipment as standard, such as the new one wireless charger of the smartphone positioned under the gear lever. In the center of the dashboard we find the 7” touchscreen radio complete hour of Apple CarPlay And Android Auto wirelessly. And, for the first time on the model, the rear view camera which facilitates parking manoeuvres.

Apple CarPlay on the Ypsilon is offered wirelessly

On the outside, the Ypsilon 2023 is also available in the beautiful Verde Rugiada livery, while we find the new blue lining for the dashboard and door panels, the refined multicolored green accents on the gear knob, on the steering wheel cup and on the frames of the vents.

For the first time, the rear view camera is available

The instrument cluster also changes and its graphics are renewed. The seats, on the other hand, are upholstered with Seaqual Yarna material created by recycling plastic collected in the Mediterranean.

Lancia Ypsilon 2023 hybrid and LPG

The Lancia Ypsilon 2023 is equipped with the engine Mild hybrids which matches the petrol engine 1.0, 3 cylinder, 70 bhp (51.5 kW) of the Firefly family, to a 12 volt BSG electric motor and a lithium battery. Alternatively, the variant is also available 1.2 69 HP Ecochic LPG.

Lancia Ypsilon 2023 is Hybrid and LPG

Lancia Ypsilon 2023 prices

The prices of the Lancia Ypsilon 2023 start from 17,100 euros. By joining the FCA Bank loan and with the scrappingthe price drops to 13,450 euros in addition to financial charges. With state eco-bonus prices drop to 11,450 euros.

Lancia Ypsilon 2023 side

In the case of financing, incentives and scrapping, the Lancia offer includes: 36 installments of 129 euros, advance of 1,802 euros and final residual installment of 7,602 euros (TAN 6.85% and APR 10.31%).

1.0 FireFly 70 HP Start&Stop Hybrid SILVER: 17,100 euros

1.0 FireFly 70 HP Start&Stop Hybrid SILVER PLUS: 17,800 euros

1.0 FireFly 70 HP Start&Stop Hybrid GOLD: 19,000 euros

1.0 FireFly 70 HP Start&Stop Hybrid GOLD PLUS: 19,900 euros

1.0 FireFly 70 HP Start&Stop Hybrid ALBERTA FERRETTI: 19,900 euros

1.2 69 HP LPG ECOCHIC: 20,500 euros

Photo Lancia Ypsilon 2023

Lancia Ypsilon Hybrid test video

Lancia Ypsilon Hybrid 70 HP 1.0 Firefly test video

See now also the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

