Angry fans with Aurora Ramazzotti on Instagram: what happened

Aurora Ramazzotti this morning published a story with the writing: “Today my absolute favorite Capricorn was born”. The fans panicked, thinking that the daughter of Michelle Hunzicker and Eros Ramazzotti had already become a mother. And they scolded her in the comments.

Aurora, in fact, had simply wished her companion Goffredo Cerza, who has a birthday today. Her followers took offense at the incipit of the message “Today he was born”.

“Aunt, you can’t start with ‘today he was born’ put yourself in our shoes”, someone objected, given that her pregnancy is very close and her followers can’t wait to receive the happy news.

“You are right too,” replied Aurora Ramazzotti, who then continued to update everyone on her condition. “Don’t worry friends, we are still at pumpkins, when we get to watermelons you will know it”.

The daughter of Eros and Michelle has made it known that today she will undergo a glycemic curve examination to understand the level of sugar in the blood. In fact, it is common to discover that you have diabetes during pregnancy. For this reason, Aurora broke the news, also posting a box to collect testimonials from other women and exchange advice on the subject.