Juri Derochi is the Marketing Director of Launch for the Italian market. In the new role he reports to Raffaele RussoManaging Director of the brand in Italy.

The new Lancia Marketing Director for Italy is from Turin Juri Derochi. The manager Italian spent his professional career almost entirely within the automotive sectorgaining extensive experience in the activities of Sales & Marketing.

For the past 5 years, Derochi has been in charge of the Marketing planning of all markets in the EMEA area (Europe Middle East and Africa) for the Fiat, Abarth and Lancia brands.

It dates back to 2006 his first assignment within the Lancia brand, as Product Manager of Ypsilon.

