In a strange and frightening scene that swept social media, a mother who lost her bed cover could find no better than risking her son to get it back.

A young boy climbed from the ninth to the tenth floor, with a horrific, chilling scene, after reaching a bed cover that his mother had dropped between the two floors.

The clip spread on social media, after it was picked up by a neighbor who lives in Sector 82 in Faridabad, according to what was published by the newspaper “India Today”.

The neighbor added that the mother did not ask anyone for help, but decided to endanger her son’s life, and make him hang in this way to reach a piece of cloth.

After the story spread last week, and in the face of angry reactions, the mother admitted her wrongdoing.

She spoke to Indian television, admitting her regret and expressing her remorse for what she had done.

While opinions assert that she should have contacted construction maintenance for help rather than do something very dangerous, as she did.