The earthquake that struck on Saturday 30 April 2022 on the gaming world in general, but specifically in the world of LAN roomswho found themselves overnight in a situation of “illegality”, continues to produce settling jolts, although a light at the end of the tunnel is far from being seen. The road is long, arduous and full of obstacles: it is no coincidence that we are facing the “End game boss” more dangerous ever, that is the Italian bureaucracy. Let’s proceed in order and let’s analyze the facts first and then to draw conclusions.

What is a LAN room? And how does it work?

A LAN room is above all a meeting place (and this alone should turn on a light bulb about the difficulties these centers have had since March 2020, the period of maximum lockdown), responsible for the use of computers, console or video games in general (yes, not only that, some of these also offer spaces dedicated to table or role-playing style games Dungeons & Dragons), upon registration with the ASD (Amateur Sports Association) which presides over the venue. Very often they are places where eSports teams carry out their own game tests: like a football team trains on a sports field, here the players meet and play for several hours and refine their techniques with the coach behind them. Some rooms of this kind also allow food to be consumed, from simple coffee to more complex sandwiches, pasta or meat dishes and so on and so forth: just think that in America or also in some European areas often these meeting rooms they have a real restaurant inside of the area. In short, seen in this way these places are real war machines that give work to many people and that can constitute the evolution of what in the childhood of the writer was the “games room”.

LAN-GATE: how I seal the company

Saturday 30 April, following a exposed carried out by the entrepreneur Sergio Milesithe LAN rooms all over Italy found themselves with officers in front of the doorready to put the seals on all the machines present in the structure and effectively blocking the regular carrying out of work by the owners and staff (here in detail the chronicle of what was a fatal day for this country). What stopped the LAN rooms? An exhibited at the Italian Customs and Monopoly Agency: what is the interest of those behind this statement? Well, after an online search, it is clear that the entrepreneur from Brescia, Sergio Milesi owns a company with 250 employees, the LED Leisure Entertainment Development, which would be dedicated to creating “fun and entertainment centers”. On their page LinkedInthe brand is shown Joy Villageand the recently opened structure in a well-known Roman shopping center.

Obviously, the first thing that jumped into many people’s heads was “what interest did this entrepreneur have in blocking a public business that had been going on for years? “ Well today came the news: in short, according to Mr. Milesi, LAN rooms need serious regulations to allow him (and other companies) to invest in the eSports sector. As the colleagues of esportsmag.itthe entrepreneur’s words are as follows:

“A serious entrepreneur who wants to invest in a market, hiring employees, and therefore making himself responsible for other people and families, needs regulatory certainty. Before starting any business you need to be sure of the rules that regulate the sector of interest“.

They then continue by specifying:

“I believe that the events that are happening must lead the regulator to issue rules that regulate this sector, to keep our nation in step with the rest of the world. Our company is interested in investing in the eSports sector, we believe that once regulated it can be a complementary entertainment offer to that present in our Joyvillage-branded family entertainment centers. I would be delighted to hire new collaborators, but before hiring people and giving work as an entrepreneur I have to be sure that the activity I carry out is lawful and regulated. I think it is the least that any serious entrepreneur can and should ask for “.

Finally he concludes with:

“I did not do it to block a competition that I consider unfair, the actions that Adm are taking have not been requested by us, but are probably dictated by existing regulations. And precisely because I did not want to create problems, I followed up the complaint with a ruling, to which the entity is obliged to respond within 90 days, with which I ask what is the correct interpretation of the rule. If Adm did not find anomalies, it would have no reason to close a structure “.

Following all this, on social networks such as TikTok, Facebook and Instagram many users and exponents of the eSporting scene (and not only, also streamers on Twitch and content creator on YouTube) commented on what happened as a wicked stance And little oriented towards a real resolution of a legislative gap, how much rather viewed as mere self-interest disguised as a crusade for latent legislation. At the moment the situation is in the hands of the Italian State and this is certainly a good thing on the one hand, but it undoubtedly leaves the exhibitors perplexed: it is clear that in this country the bureaucracy is senseless slow, sometimes capable of making a simple thing complex. and banal to the limit of the improbable. Let alone regulate an entire sector, it could take months or even years, and in the meantime things could suddenly change, making collapse those places of aggregation that until yesterday have “raised” dozens of players and professional esports.