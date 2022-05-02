Work hard, but in silence. It has always been the Friedkin style and the negotiations with the Municipality for the new stadium are no exception. At the moment the staff of the Giallorossi property – headed by the CEO Pietro Berardi – and the Capitol are thinking about the choice of the area, with the Pietralata area, appreciated by the Municipality, slightly ahead. However, at least officially, nothing has been decided and we continue to work in the strictest secrecy. The confirmation comes from the mayor, Roberto Gualtieri: “An interview with Roma is underway and I thank them for their professionalism and confidentiality. For reasons of seriousness we will talk about it in more detail when we have finished this discussion, starting from the fact that it is necessary to evaluate the projects when they are presented. This is true for Roma and also for Lazio, if they present a project. The work is proceeding with great seriousness, professionalism and confidentiality, and here I stop “. Words, those of Gualtieri, which say a lot about what the Friedkin style is.