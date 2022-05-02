The intervention of the mayor, the area in Pietralata seems to have an advantage over the others: “Total harmony with the Friedkin family. The work is proceeding with great seriousness, professionalism and confidentiality”
Work hard, but in silence. It has always been the Friedkin style and the negotiations with the Municipality for the new stadium are no exception. At the moment the staff of the Giallorossi property – headed by the CEO Pietro Berardi – and the Capitol are thinking about the choice of the area, with the Pietralata area, appreciated by the Municipality, slightly ahead. However, at least officially, nothing has been decided and we continue to work in the strictest secrecy. The confirmation comes from the mayor, Roberto Gualtieri: “An interview with Roma is underway and I thank them for their professionalism and confidentiality. For reasons of seriousness we will talk about it in more detail when we have finished this discussion, starting from the fact that it is necessary to evaluate the projects when they are presented. This is true for Roma and also for Lazio, if they present a project. The work is proceeding with great seriousness, professionalism and confidentiality, and here I stop “. Words, those of Gualtieri, which say a lot about what the Friedkin style is.
Pietralata and the railways
If before, also because President Pallotta rarely came to Italy from the States, every meeting in the Capitol took place in front of photographers and cameras because the entrepreneur was almost always followed by reporters since his arrival in Ciampino, the Friedkins maintain the strictest confidentiality on meetings and contacts. To those who asked him if there was a stall on Pietralata, Gualtieri replied: “No stall”, while there are no official statements on the presence, at the negotiating table, of Ferrovie dello Stato because in the areas in question, formerly Sdo, there may be a need of a comparison with them also regarding the redevelopment of the area.
