The Mexican Javier Aguirre He has stated that it would be “very good” if Mallorca could stay in the First Division in LaLiga for two consecutive years in the final due to the permanence this Sunday against one of his former teams, Osasuna, at the El Sadar stadium, a match that “defines the future of the club”, he assured.

“We have not been able to consolidate ourselves (in the elite of Spanish football) and it would be good tomorrow to take that little step that the club needs, which is going to remodel the Ciudad Deportiva and its stadium. Hopefully tomorrow is the day,” he said. Aguirre at a press conference.

The Majorca it depends on itself not to descend. If he wins in Pamplona he will be safe, although a draw or a defeat would force him to be aware of what Cádiz does, during his visit to the already relegated Alavés.

Mallorca players celebrating a goal in LaLiga/@RCD_Mallorca

The Mallorcan players are tied on points (36) with the Andalusian team, but they surpass them in particular statistics. Aguirre He said that his team faces the decisive clash for permanence “with the normal tension for the most important game of the season.” “The players are eager for the time to go out for all. I see the group serious and committed, ”he specified.

“There can be no greater illusion than staying in First division. We depend on ourselves and that gives us a lot of confidence because our rivals will be waiting for other results. It is a match that must be played with concentration and maximum intensity”, he pointed out.

The Aztec coach announced that he will summon all the members of the squad in the game that he defined as “the most important of the season.” “Only Dominik Greif (Slovakian goalkeeper who is undergoing treatment in his country) will not be with us in Pamplona. The role of veterans in these games is very important, they have experience in promotion and relegation. The dressing room is well guarded by the captains, I have spoken with them, and the self-management of the group is very good”, Aguirre indicated.

We recommend you read

To the question of whether Cádiz’s efforts for Osasuna to face the match against Majorca With maximum intensity, the vermillion coach replied: “We have isolated ourselves.” “If we depended on other results we would be more aware and you can be more suspicious. But since you depend on yourself, an earthquake, a whirlwind or a caravan can already pass by because as long as you do your thing, the rest does not matter, ”he settled. Javier Aguirre.