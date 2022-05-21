A great team test, with a wonderful final brushstroke by a champion. The pole position conquered today in Barcelona by Charles Leclerc starts from afar, or rather from the work done by the team at the end of the FP2 session completed yesterday. Confidence in the goodness of the technical updates brought to Montmelò was never lacking, but there was a need to focus everything in view of qualifying and the race. The work began in the evening and continued throughout the night on the Maranello simulator, with Davide Rigon engaged in the ‘virtual’ world.

The first (positive) responses came in the FP3 session, with Leclerc and Sainz immediately confirming the progress on the setup front, especially in view of the sixty-six laps scheduled for tomorrow.

Then came the fastest lap simulation, which confirmed the good feeling between Leclerc, the track, the F1-75 and the soft tires. There was everything to do well, in view of qualifying, and so it was, indeed, there was something more.

The first surprise was the confidence with which Ferrari kept Leclerc in the pits in the Q2 session after the first run. The time of 1’19 ”969 with used soft was very indicative of Leclerc’s potential, given that all things being equal Verstappen stopped at 1’20” 109.

And in fact the Dutchman is back on track with a set of soft that Leclerc has saved instead. No panic in the pits of the Cavallino, the calculations had been made with a safety margin and so it was. “We talked about it before qualifying – explained Charles – then the team asked me if I wanted to quit or not but I left the decision to them, the engineers obviously have much more data available, and they made the correct decision”.

It all seemed downhill in view of the final sprint in Q3, but Leclerc decided to enrich the day’s script with an unscheduled one that certainly did not please Charles, much less the Scuderia’s garage, but which added spice to the afternoon of Montmelo.

From being the only rider to be sure he can give himself two ‘runs’ in Q3 with new soft (keeping one set ahead of the race) Leclerc has become the only big man to have only one lap to aim for pole after a spin at the chicane.

“I mounted a set of new tires in Q1 but not in Q2 – explained Charles – and when I had a new train available again in the first run of Q3 I immediately felt much more grip due to the evolution of the track. I pushed harder and in the last corner, I dared a little too much ”.

These are moments of high tension, because a driver who is well aware of having a great opportunity who suddenly finds himself with the car stationary pointing in the wrong direction, can react in many ways. Leclerc immediately returned to the box preparing for the last run, a single shot to put everything back in place, and the perfect lap has arrived that guaranteed him the fourth pole of the season.

A blow for all the opponents, to the point that the Horner-Verstappen tandem admitted that Charles’s time trial would hardly have been beaten even without the problems at the DRS on Max’s car.

The Scuderia’s only (small) lack on a perfect Saturday is not having monopolized the front row, but there is no guarantee that there are any technical reasons for this. Leclerc took a lot of his time, and the 0 ”416 margin over Sainz shouldn’t necessarily be seen as a lack of the Spaniard.

Obviously Carlos will analyze everything possible to understand where and how he lost time towards his teammate, and it is right that he should. But finding the last meter in braking (the real secret of Leclerc’s pole obtained today) is not always a goal that can be reached automatically with application and a spirit of sacrifice. Sometimes it is that thin margin that separates an excellent driver from a champion, and today Leclerc put it all in black and white.