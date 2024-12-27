The Commercial Court 10 of Barcelona has dealt a serious setback to Barça by rejecting the Barça club’s request to extend Dani Olmo’s registration in LaLiga provisionally until June 30, 2025. In his order, the judge rejects the precautionary measure requested by the Football Club Barcelonawhich has a deadline until the last day of December, to register both Olmo himself and Pau Víctor in the competition.

This decision of the Court, which almost two years ago did accept a similar precautionary measure so that the club could register Gavi in ​​the first team, forces Barça to look for another formula to achieve it in just four days. If he doesn’t find her, Olmo, whom the club was able to register in the first half of the League due to Andreas Christensen’s long-term injury, He could leave the club with the freedom letter and without paying a single euro according to the clause that appears in his contract in case he is not registered.

After hearing the news, LaLiga has issued an official statement in which he analyzes the judge’s ruling and celebrates that “there is no exception to the application of a provision of the Budget Preparation Standards that has been applied to date in the same way to all clubs“, since if it had been the opposite it could seriously alter the equality of conditions of the competition rules.”

The body chaired by Javier Tebas defends its actions in this case and recalls that “the Sports Law itself has stressed that Economic Control has ‘been truly useful to guarantee the viability and integrity of competitions’, and that in similar situations that occurred previously “the courts have explicitly endorsed such mechanisms.”









Full statement from LaLiga

LALIGA has learned today of the ruling of the Commercial Court number 10 of Barcelona that rejects the precautionary registration of Dani Olmo until June 30, 2025, since none of the budgets necessary for the adoption of the precautionary measure are met. Given this resolution, LALIGA wants to clarify that:

• The order defends the full conformity in law of the denial of the registration of a player taking into account the application of article 77 of the LALIGA Budget Preparation Rules (NEP), by which, in the event of a long-term injury of a player, the Clubs can replace him with another player: «LALIGA has made a reasoned interpretation of article 77 of the NEP and, what is more important, it is the same interpretation that it has made with all the other teams of the same competition. Even the same interpretation that was applied in the month of July 2024 to FC Barcelona in the case of Araújo and Iñigo Martínez. And he adds: “Thus, LALIGA has established budget balance rules implementing the competence that the law confers on it.” Likewise, the order highlights that: “The purpose of authorizing excess spending is so that a long-term absence does not undermine the team’s competition, not so that the long-term absence allows for the registration of players who, with their salary , they exceed the limit, which is what FC Barcelona intends.

• LALIGA, and as the order itself also recognizes, emphasizes that said decision not to register Dani Olmo had already been adopted by the Budget Validation Body of LALIGA, and was subsequently confirmed on up to three occasions: both by the Control Committee Economic and Social Resources Committee of LALIGA, as well as by the Second Instance UEFA License Committee of the RFEF.

It is for all these reasons that LALIGA celebrates that, when faced with the request for precautionary measures of this nature, there is no exception to the application of a precept of the NEP that has been applied to date in the same way to all clubs, thus potentially altering serious the equality of conditions of the competition rules.

Principle that has governed LALIGA’s actions at all times, when the Sports Law itself has stressed that Economic Control has “been truly useful to guarantee the viability and integrity of competitions”, and when in the past the courts have endorsed these mechanisms explicitly. Clear examples of this being that the Third Chamber of the Supreme Court endorsed the NEP, or the denial of registration of players (such as the case of Pedro León, in which the Provincial Court of Madrid revoked the precautionary measure initially granted by the Courts of the Mercantile in relation to the granting of the player’s prior visa, considering that “the budgetary balance rules that limit the cost of the registrable squad respond to a legitimate objective such as fighting against excessive debt of clubs and SAD” and “tend to promote the sustainability of professional football”).