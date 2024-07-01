In Germany, a man cut off an elderly relative’s penis and testicles for an unknown reason and then disappeared. About this writes Spiegel.

The 66-year-old man from Herne was found in serious condition at home by police. Neighbours heard a dog barking incessantly in the pensioner’s house at night and called the police. Firefighters who arrived at the scene broke down the door at the request of the police, because someone was knocking inside in response to a request to open up. Inside, emergency services found the man in serious condition. There was no murder weapon or severed genitals at the scene.

Immediately after hospitalization, the victim was unable to give evidence due to severe shock and confusion. However, even later he did not tell the police anything about the attacker or possible reasons for the incident. Several months later, investigators tracked down a close relative of the pensioner – a 32-year-old man from Dortmund. This was possible thanks to DNA analysis, which was found at the crime scene.

The suspect was questioned and detained, police are not currently disclosing his motives. The man has been charged with causing serious bodily harm and attempted murder.

Earlier it was reported that in the American state of Colorado a woman got angry at her lover and cut off his penis. 32-year-old Shenting Guo attacked the man in the hotel where they were staying.