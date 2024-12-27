In the last month of the year, before a new revaluation, Social Security had to pay 7% more The average retirement age is 65.2 years, when in 2019 it was 64.4

State spending on pensions is already close to 13,000 million euros per month. Specifically, in December it was in the 12,974 million, 7.04% more than in the same month of 2023. It is a record, the umpteenth that it breaks…









