The article signed by Paul Tassi includes a collage with some of the icons of the two games in comparison (the image below), which in some cases are practically identical, except for some differences, such as elements added, removed or with different colors, which, according to the author, are the classic modus operandi of those who “ copy your homework and make some changes to avoid being discovered “, which in this specific case should protect Nexon from any potential legal action from Bungie.

The First Descendant he was accused of having copied some icons more or less obviously and even some weapons of Destiny 2 Bungie’s MMO. It all started with an article published by Forbes, but it quickly spread on social media, also given the actual similarity of the symbols used by the two games.

Aren’t the similarities limited to icons only?

Tassi says he can’t say for sure whether game elements, such as gameplay dynamics, content, modes and so on, were copied as well, but he did notice how the sniper rifle “Different Dream” of The First Descendant would appear to be a mix between the weapons of the “IKELOS” series and the “Sleeper Simulant” of Destiny 2. Even in this case, there are some similarities, but not as marked as with regards to the icons, and in reality, given the name chosen by Nexon, it could be a simple tribute to Bungie’s MMO.

Some icons and weapons from The First Descendant and Destiny 2 compared

The journalist also noted a certain similarity between a type of enemy armed with a shield which has its weak point in the center of the same, in a practically identical way to the Cabal Phalanx of Destiny 2. Moreover, he points out, The First Descendant would seem to have taken a lot of inspiration from other exponents of the genre, first and foremost from Warframe. The result in any case would seem to have convinced many players to try the Nexon title, as the numbers recorded on Steam by the game would seem to confirm.