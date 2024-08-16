Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Public Security Secretariat clarified that the absence of the agents at the hearing to present evidence in the oral trial against 13 people for the death of a local police officer on August 30, 2022 was due to the fact that the Public Prosecutor’s Office instructed them not to attend until today.

Yesterday, the second hearing of oral trial 175/2024 was held, but the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the State Attorney General’s Office requested to postpone it until today because, they said, no municipal agent appeared to offer their version of the arrest of the 13 people allegedly involved in the murder of officer Gustavo Acosta Sáenz and the attempted murder of his companion in the Sierra Vista neighborhood, while the public servant was on his day off.

According to the Secretariat, 12 of the 13 elements that will appear before the Collegiate Trial Court are in the city, and one more is on vacation.

However, it was stated that they were summoned last Monday, although the social representation cancelled their appearance until this Friday morning.

Likewise, the Director of Legal Affairs of the SSPM was summoned.

According to the indictment, on the day of the attack at approximately 9:30 p.m. Luis Ángel CH in the company of Marcelino LR, Irving Javier RN, Ángel Gabriel TH and José Manuel FDL were aboard a blue 1999 Jeep Cherokee with Chihuahua license plates, they were at the intersection of Sierra Vista and Hacienda Laborcita streets, armed with LR at the wheel.

CH then got out of the car and fired his firearm at a person who now acts as a witness whose identity is reserved (because he survived), but he repelled the attack also with shots, so the accused then shot Gustavo Acosta Sáenz, who died on the spot.

The cause of death was ruled as brain laceration following penetrating gunshot wounds to the skull.

The other three who were traveling in the Jeep while the attack was taking place were watching the area, according to information from the Crimes Against Life Unit.

In addition to those five participants, there were eight others. In another car, a red Honda Civil with current license plates, Angel HS, Francisco Javier RR, Erick Enrique GH, Ivan Adrian FQ and Gabriel Alejandro VV were watching the area; and in a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with foreign license plates from New Mexico, Gerardo OH, Juan Francisco MG and Daysi Sarai MV were watching, according to what was stated in the opening arguments hearing of the trial.