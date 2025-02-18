02/18/2025



For some reason, the Matcha has become the fashionable drink. Years ago it went viral and since then it is the option chosen by many to take when they wake up, in mid -morning, in the snack … but if the reputation of the “green gold” drink is unwavering, that of the Gold milk It is even more. The ‘Golden Milk’, as is also known, has anti -inflammatory, antioxidant, digestive and relaxing benefits, among others.

On Instagram, Tik Tok and other social networks many users show how to prepare it and try to convince their followers to start taking ‘Golden Milk’ is the most successful decision they can take as far as food is concerned. We all know that so many things are disseminated on the Internet that we cannot pay attention to everything … so, what about real in this drink? Originally from India thousands of years ago, it has a golden tone that comes from turmeric, known for its antioxidant and anti -inflammatory properties. To its star ingredient is added others such as ginger, cinnamon and black pepper, and its result is the ‘Golden Milk’, an irresistible drink.

Good flavor and nutrients

As we have said, the main ingredient is turmeric and as a spice it has a calorici -significant contribution. However, it is a concentrated source of curcominoides, phytonutrients with antioxidant properties whose absorption improves combination with black pepper. It is also rich in minerals such as iron, calcium or magnesium and in omega 3 fatty acids and lianolenic acid. It also contains sugars and proteins.

«The ‘Golden Milk’ is a super comforting and nutritious drink; It is done in a few minutes and is the ideal complement to a healthy diet. Despite what is usually read and although it is true that turmeric has a variety of nutrients in its composition, the amount consumed is very small and its nutritional contribution will be scarce, ”says Israel Criado, of the team of the team of Realfooding.









As Dr. Rosa María Mirete, of the Clinical Enea Endocrinology and Nutrition Unit, says, the Curcumin It is key in the fascination it causes. “Having anti -inflammatory properties reinforces the immune system and seems to relieve joint pain.” However, this is not the only ingredient that makes more and more people resort to this drink. “Gingerol and spicy piperine have both anti -inflammatory effects, activate intestinal activity and improve bioavailability and absorption of turmeric, and the cinamaldehyde that contains cinnamon has also demonstrated inhibiting the growth of molds, yeasts and bacteria.” In any case, regardless of the amount ingested, it is a good and healthy option.

It is not for everyone

Even so, the Enea expert warns that it is not for everyone. “Eye! In pregnant women or infants and in people in treatment with anticoagulants or platelet antiaggles, turmeric could be contraindicated. Neither is its use in patients with biliary lithiasis or kidney stones ”, so it will be necessary to value personally if it is recommended for our health.

In addition to the above, it is important to note that there is no superfood that only heals us from a pathology or that protects us against numerous diseases: «Although we drank Golden Milk daily, if our diet is based on ultra -processed, on a high content of sugars, of refined flours .. we will not obtain any benefit in our health, ”says the expert. And there is no better recipe as a “superfood” that is incorporated into a good diet and a healthy lifestyle.

How to make ‘Golden Milk’

If you were halfway between letting the ‘Golden Milk’ pass or try their luck with her to see if you like it, then you will find the recipe:

– 250ml of whole milk (for Israel raised the flavor will be better because it will be more satiating and dairy fat “will help the absorption of fat -soluble vitamins”).

– 6 leaves of Estevia

– 2 cardamom pods, only seeds

«We heat the milk next to the leaves of Estevia and the cardamom seeds. When it begins to boil we lower the heat and add the following, ”says #realfooder.

– 1 teaspoon of turmeric

– ½ teaspoon of cinnamon

– ¼ teaspoon of ground ginger

– 1 pinch of freshly ground green pepper

We mix well and strain. “If we have a milk foamer we can use it so that it is well mixed and with that foam that we like so much,” says the expert Israel Criado.

And we would have it ready to enjoy as many times as we want!