Labor struggles | Political strikes will continue on Tuesday in different parts of the country

PAM’s strikes can affect shops in Central Finland and Ostrobothnia, JHL’s industrial action can be seen, for example, in kindergartens and schools in South Ostrobothnia.

Tuesday several political strikes against the government’s weakening of working life can be expected, especially in the electoral district of Vaasa, but also elsewhere in Finland.

The service industry trade union PAM said yesterday that its political strikes will continue today in Central Finland and Ostrobothnia. There are large chain markets as well as many tourist and restaurant destinations in Lako’s area.

Kesko’s communications report that despite the strike, at least K-Citymarket in Jyväskylä’s Seppälä is open. of the S group according to that, the situation of its individual locations will only become clear this morning.

“The goal is, of course, to keep the stores open,” S Group’s communications director Outi Hohti said on Monday to STT.

Through strikes, PAM tries to influence the country’s government to stop undermining the position of workers and start a genuine dialogue with workers’ representatives.

Also The trade union JHL has said that its members will participate in 24-hour political strikes in South Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia and Ostrobothnia today, Tuesday.

“Labor disputes have a wide impact on food services in the welfare area of ​​South Ostrobothnia and in Isojoki, Soin and Ähtäri. The effects are also visible in daycare centers and schools in the Isojoki, Kuortanene, Soin and Ähtäri areas. The strikes also close municipal sports facilities,” JHL described in the press release.

The Sähköliitto, Teollisuusliitto and Ammattiliitto Pro have also announced political work stoppages in the Vaasa electoral district on Tuesday. The 24-hour strikes of Teollisuusliitto and Sähköliitto concern 13 industrial workplaces, including Wärtsilä and Hitachi Energy’s workplaces in Vaasa. At Ammatliitono Pro, the political strikes concern 11 jobs. On Wednesday, the strikes will continue in the constituency of Satakunta.

The Finnish Food Workers’ Union SEL, on the other hand, is organizing day-long strikes on Tuesday in food industry companies across the country, such as of HKScan at offices in Forssa, Mikkeli and Vantaa and at Saarioinen offices in Huittis, Salahahti and Valkeakoski. It also marks the start of two-day strikes at Olvin’s Iisalmi, Hartwall’s Lahti and Sinebrychoff’s Kerava factories. Ammatiliitto Pro also participates in the latter work stoppages.