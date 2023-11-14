The candidates for the Presidency of Argentina, the ruling party Sergio Massa and the libertarian Javier Milei, entered the last days of the campaign this Monday heading to the second round on November 19 after being measured in the last pre-electoral debate, which took place on Sunday in the auditorium of the Faculty of Law of the University of Buenos Aires.

The two candidates used the debate, and will use the remaining days of the vote, to try to convince the undecided sector – which polls place at 4 percent of the electorate – and those who elected other political forces on the day of last October 22.

In the first round Massa came first, with almost 37 percent of the votes, and Milei, second, with 30 percent, Therefore, the more than six million voters (24 percent) who supported the opposition candidate of the Together for Change coalition (center-right), Patricia Bullrich, will be essential.

She and former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) have already publicly expressed their support for Milei. And Bullrich, in fact, assured this Monday that more than 90 percent of those who voted for her in the first round will accompany her in her decision to support Milei.

And the Argentines will face a polarizing decision between the continuity model proposed by Massa and the radical restructuring that Milei promises.

Massa, the Minister of Economy of Alberto Fernández’s government, is held responsible, in part, for the country’s economic crisis, which is experiencing inflation of 142.7 percent – ​​one of the highest in the world – and which today has 40.1 percent of its population below the poverty line.

Milei, on the other hand, scares most traditional economists in Buenos Aires, who believe that their policy proposals, including exchanging the peso for the US dollar, could end in hyperinflation.

In the midst of this panorama, and aware that the event could serve to attract votes, in Sunday’s debate Both candidates aimed more at revealing the rival’s weaknesses than at offering their proposals if they reached the Casa Rosada on December 10.

The head of the Palacio de Hacienda, for example, relentlessly attacked the proposals of the libertarian outsider, putting him on the defensive. Massa peppered Milei with “yes or no” questions about his most controversial proposals, among them the closure of the Central Bank or the dollarization of the economy. “Yes or no, are you going to close the Central Bank?”

No one expected details about tough measures, but at least a reference to inflation and how to take it seemed obvious See also Inflation crisis hits Argentina in crucial election year

Milei, for his part, spent much of the debate clarifying his own proposals, telling Massa to stop “lying” about his past comments and He barely pressured Massa on specific aspects of his economic policy or about how it would address the problem of inflation.

On the contrary, Milei used the debate to attack Massa by defining him as part of the “corrupt and stupid (thief) caste” and asserted that “his political brand has been in power for 16 years.” The caste “is made up of thieving politicians. You have them all with you, they are the Kirchnerists,” he said.

During the two hours of debate, Massa and Milei also confronted their ideas about Argentina’s relations with the world, education and health, production and work, security, and human rights. But the lack of economic details disappointed economists like Martín Castellano, head of Latin America research at the Institute of International Finance.

“No one expected details about tough measures, but at least a reference to inflation and how to take it seemed obvious,” he said.

Regarding the performance of the debate, political analyst Claudio Jacquelin wrote in the Argentine newspaper La Nación that The offensive of the official candidate (Massa) marked “the pace, tone and substance of the discussion at almost all levels” of the debate and assured that the way citizens interpret what was said at the meeting will be crucial on the 19th.

“For a runoff that will be decided by narrow margins, as the polls predict and as the dominant average dictates in the majority of the second rounds, nuances matter, a lot. It will matter how they (voters) process the debate, how it is amplified in the days that follow, and how the events that occur until election day will challenge citizens. Including campaign closures,” he stated.

Thus, as the expert Claudio Jacquelin pointed out in his analysis, “Nothing will be resolved until the voting stations close next Sunday.” The polls also make it clear, since an Atlas Intel poll gives the victory to Milei, with 48.5 percent against Massa’s 44.7 percent, while Celag Public Opinion gives the victory to Massa, with 46.7 percent compared to the 45.3 percent that Milei would obtain.

