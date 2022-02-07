Labor market ACP leaves strike warning for Finnair’s cabin crew – Finnair says the strike would hit the middle of the busiest ski holiday season

According to the Association of Service Employers, collective bargaining will continue under the leadership of the National Mediator due to a warning.

Automotive and transportation On Monday, AKT filed a strike warning with Palta, the Finnish employers’ association, for the airline’s cabin crew.

The ACP said in a statement on Monday. President of the Association Ismo Kokko says he regrets the situation.

“However, the cuts in pay and working conditions required by Finnair are so unreasonable that they cannot be accepted. We have no choice but to defend the membership through industrial action, ”Kokko says in a press release.

The strike is scheduled to begin on February 22 unless the parties reach an agreement at the negotiating table before then. The strike will end on March 8th.

The previous agreement period between the ACP-Palta collective agreement ended on 31 January.

AKT: n According to the Commission, it has proposed the extension of the collective agreement under the current conditions, but the employer has not accepted the proposal and has called for a reduction in the terms of employment.

“The union understands that the Korona pandemic has hit airlines quite hard, but workers have already played their part, among other things, in the form of layoffs. Some of the cabin crew are still laid off on a temporary basis, ”the press release states.

President Kokko hopes that an agreement will be reached before the strike begins.

“It is a question of what kind of personnel policy Finnair wants to pursue.”

Employer side Palta, who represents the ACP, warns the ACP strike warning is unfortunate, as a possible strike will coincide with ski holidays.

“The ACP labor strike reflects complete disregard for the industry’s struggle to survive and the company’s plight in the midst of the corona. Air transport is one of the sectors most affected by the corona, and it is clear that recovery from the exceptional period will take a long time, ”says Palta’s Chief Negotiator. Pasi Vuorio in the bulletin.

According to Palta, the collective bargaining will continue under the leadership of the National Mediator due to a strike warning.

Also Finnair announced on Monday that it was concerned about the timing of the strike during the ski holiday weeks and hoped that a solution would be found at the negotiating table.

“The timing of the announced strike is particularly tedious as it hits the middle of the busiest ski holiday season, with many families traveling on winter holidays. We will do our best to avoid a strike and find a common solution, ”comments Finnair’s Chief Operating Officer Jaakko Schildt in the bulletin.

Like many airlines, Finnair has suffered heavy losses during the corona pandemic, when states have restricted passenger traffic.

“Currently, Finnair’s flight volume is about half of the pre-pandemic time, so our recovery is just beginning,” says Schildt.

Finnair says that it will inform customers directly about the effects of a possible strike on flights.