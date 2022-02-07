There Ducati of 2022 officially presents itself in the eyes of fans and MotoGP enthusiasts. For the Borgo Panigale team this is not the first taste of the new Desmosedici GP22 that will be driven by ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia and Jack Miller, given that on January 31 he had already unveiled the livery. However this is the official presentation, the real one unveiling where it will also be possible to draw more precise considerations on a technical level.

Ducati was initially supposed to launch the new bike on Friday 28 January. However, the original plans are skipped due to Miller’s positivity to Covid-19. Now everything is ready for the presentation of the new bike, which you can follow here from 16.00.

MotoGP | The official presentation of Ducati