To the delight of the faithful audience of "The voice Peru", the singing program returns, TODAY January 16, to give an opportunity to future artists from Peru. Raúl Romero, Maricarmen Marín, Eva Ayllón and Mauricio Mesones are the juries in charge of growing the singing talent of their pupils.

The voice Peru 2023 LIVE PREMIERE: minute by minute

Mauricio Mesones gets the first contestant for his team
joss quintana decided to be part of the team Mauricio Mesones. The exBareto he was very happy with this choice and sang together with his new participant.

Joss Quintana enchants the jury with "I'm cured"
The fourth contestant impressed the jury. Mauricio Mesones He admitted that he almost cried when he heard joss quintana.

Cinthia Sánchez will join Eva Ayllón's team
Eva Ayllon get a new member for your team. Cynthia Sanchez he chose it and, for the moment, Raúl Romero and Mauricio Mesones still have no participants in their ranks.

Cinthia Sánchez is the third participant of the night with "Quimbara"
The third contestant will also be part of the teams in "The voice Peru 2023". Cynthia Sanchez performed the iconic song by Celia Cruz "Quimbara".

David Pérez will be part of the Maricarmen team
The second participant of "The voice Peru 2023" chose maricarmen marin. According to David Pérez, the reason for this choice was because the singer turned before the other members of the jury.

David Pérez is the second contestant of the season
With "The little bite", David Perez became the second participant of "The voice Peru 2023". All members of the jury pressed the button and will fight to stay with the singer.

First contestant chooses Eva Ayllón
Ely Rengifo decided to go with Eva Ayllon. After choosing her, she sang "Muchacho provinciano" by Chacalón.

Ely Rengifo starts blind auditions
The first contestant of the season is introduced. Ely Rengifo sang "I get drunk with your love". The participant will be part of "The voice 2023".

"The Voice 2023" has started!
With a jury presentation of "The voice", This new season began. Mauricio Mesones and Maricamen Marín sang "Que se vaya".

Mauricio Mesones was presented as the new jury of "La voz Perú"
The former member of Bareto joins the new season of "La voz Perú" as part of the qualifying jury. The singer announced his participation through a post on the program's Instagram account.

Who won last season of "The Voice"?
On the night of Saturday, January 14, the final of "La voz generaciones" took place, a program in which Los Dávila were established as the absolute winners. Christian Yaipén's group left everything on stage and became the favorite of the season.

Where can the blind auditions of "La voz Perú" be seen?
If you don't want to miss any detail of the blind auditions of "La voz Perú", be sure to tune in to the Latina Noticias signal.

How to see "The voice Peru 2023" in Latin?
Don't miss the premiere of "La voz Perú 2023" through the Latina signal. This channel can be seen through different platforms.
– DirecTV: Channel 192 (SD/HD) Channel 1192 (HD)
– Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD) Channel 702 (HD)
– Claro TV / Channel 2
– Best Cable: Channel 2

How many stages does "La voz Perú" have?
If you want to be the next winner of "La voz Perú", you must take into account all the phases that a participant must go through before reaching the grand final. The singing reality is divided into: blind auditions, battles and concerts.

What is "La voz Peru" about?
For this edition of "La voz Perú", the well-known singing program promises to return full of surprises. The main idea of ​​this television format is to allow people between the ages of 15 and 59 to demonstrate their talent in front of the jury.

Who will be the judges of "La voz Perú 2023"?
Eva Ayllón, Maricarmen Marín, Raúl Romero and Mauricio Mesones (ex-Bareto), are the leaders in this new season of "La voz Perú 2023". Now, the participants must do everything possible to get each team forward until the final.

What are the hours of "La voz Perú 2023"?
This new season will present many changes, such as the broadcast schedule. As can be seen in the Instagram post, "La voz Perú 2023" will start at 8:00 p.m.

Release date of "La voz Peú 2023"
This Saturday, January 14, the last season of "La voz generaciones" ended, a program that had the Dávila family as winners. This Monday, January 16, "La voz Perú 2023" premieres in Latina and promises to present the best talents in the country.

The coaches of “La Voz Perú 2023” have fun in advance of the premiere. Photo: Instagram The Voice Peru

The entrance of Mauricio Mesones to “La voz Perú” generates a lot of expectations. Photo: Instagram Latina.

