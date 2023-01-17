The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), announced this Monday (16.jan.2023) that the Security in the Federal District will be reinforced on February 1st, when the members of the Board of Directors of Congress will be elected and sworn in and the year of the Legislative Branch will begin. The goal is prevent further invasions, such as those registered on January 8th.

“Our concern now is with the inauguration of 513 deputies and 81 senators”, said Lira during a visit to the Chamber of Deputies building, where the PM (Military Police) Battalion works, responsible for ostensive patrolling in the Praça dos Três Poderes area. Also present were the interim governor of the Federal District, Celina Leão (PP), and the federal intervenor in the security of the capital, Ricardo Cappelli.

“[No Congresso Nacional] we will be dealing with the inauguration of the parliamentarians, the election for the tables of the National Congress… We have to be clear that many people are going to travel from all over Brazil to Brasília and that it is important that we are attentive, with a preventive security plan quite rigid”, declared. The president of the Chamber also affirmed that it will be one day “emblematic”, especially after scenes of vandalism and anti-democratic attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers. He stated that “all planning is being taken care of so that there are no surprises”.

The interim governor, Celina Leão, said that the federal and district authorities are discussing other measures in addition to the immediate reinforcement of public security. On Friday (13.jan.2023), the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said that the federal government is studying changes in laws related to public security and that some of them aim to “strengthen the authority of the federal government” with the command of public security in the Federal District.

“Today, we came to see the installations of this PM battalion to see the possibility of immediately doubling this force”Celina said. The interim governor said that the government of the Federal District is considering expanding the battalion’s staff from the current 248 military police to at least 500. “Our initial idea is to provide the necessary conditions and improve this structure”completed.

Arthur Lira declared that public agents involved in the acts will be held accountable, even if they are congressmen. The mayor was also asked by journalists about the inclusion of the former president of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the investigation, for a publication on their social media profiles that could supposedly incite acts of insurgency against the Powers of the Republic, and whether the former president should be held responsible for it.