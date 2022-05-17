Spice – False audits for cash payments. This is the accusation addressed to a workshop in La Spezia, which for several weeks ended up in the crosshairs of the traffic police.

Investigators believe that the owners of the inspection center, in agreement with customers, issued certificates of inspection without the vehicles actually being checked.

Consequently, the circulation of numerous vehicles with obvious anomalies was unlawfully authorized, which would therefore have jeopardized road safety.

The money seized by the traffic police

Therefore, house searches were carried out against the owner of the business and his collaborators. Which led to the seizure of 18,500 euros in cash and two vehicles. The premises of the workshop and the irregularly inspected vehicles were also made available to the judicial authorities.